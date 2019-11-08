'Frozen 2' Stars Reveal They Shared Spoilers With Their Kids

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel also spoke about how they realized the first film was a hit when they visited 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Thursday.

The cast of the Frozen II movie appeared as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, chatting with host Jimmy Kimmel about the upcoming release from directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Perched on the interview couch were Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

While the plot of the highly-anticipated animated sequel has been kept a secret, the cast revealed that they shared spoilers with their children.

"I told my kids all of it," revealed Bell. "You just so badly want your kids to think you're cool and I say to them all the time. I'm like, 'You don't get it. I'm literally a cool mom. You don't understand how cool I am.' They want nothing to do with it."

"So when we first read the script two-and-a-half years ago, three years ago, I came home and I was like, 'Okay, here's how it goes down.' And I told them everything and I told them, 'Just keep it a secret,'" she continued. "Then it occurred to me, kids are bad secret keepers and I breached my contract."

Bell added that she only had two more weeks of "heart palpitations" until the movie is released.

While Kimmel told her that spoiling the film for her kids was a bad idea, she explained, "I wanted an ego boost. I wanted them to be like, 'Wow! That happens.'"

Gad added that he showed his kids the film. "I showed it to them and then I started freaking out because I, too, was like, 'I think I signed some Disney agreement that would prevent me from letting them speak about the spoilers,'" he said. "Afterwards, I would put them to bed at night and be like, 'Remember, we don't talk about it. And they're like, 'We know.' And I'm like, 'Cause, you know, Daddy wants you guys to keep having dinner.'"

Bell and Menzel later spoke about their upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies. Both actresses admitted that they were having a hard time finding celebrity speakers for the event.

"I started to get really desperate and I said to my publicist, 'You know, John Travolta owes me a favor,'" said Menzel about Travolta's infamous mispronunciation of her name. "I never called in that favor. He apologized to me years ago and he was like, 'Anything you need.' And I never called it in."

While Bell and Menzel discussed speaking on behalf of each other, Bell also encouraged Menzel to ask Travolta. "He doesn't even know my name. How does he know what I did to get here?" responded Menzel.

The cast also reflected on the moment they realized that Frozen was such a hit. Bell said she concluded the 2013 film was a success when it dominated the box office, while Menzel and Gad realized the lasting impact of the film the following Halloween.

Gad shared that he wasn't able to get a dress for one of his daughters that wanted to be Elsa for Halloween. "No one would sell it and I remember seeing Bob Iger, who runs Disney, and I was like, 'I hate to ask you this because I'm sure you have other things to do' and he looked at me and he's like, 'I'm not gonna lie. I got the very last one out of our resort in Hawaii' for his grandchild,'" he said. "I was like, 'Oh, okay. Could we split it?'"

Frozen II hits theaters on Nov. 22.