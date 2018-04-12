Kristen Bell to Star in Musical Comedy 'Fantasy Camp' for STX (Exclusive)

The feature follows a failed junior high school drama teacher who attends an adult musical theater summer camp.

Kristen Bell is going to camp.

Bell is attached to star in STXfilms' musical comedy Fantasy Camp, where she will play a junior high school teacher that faces her fears and pursues her dreams while attending a Broadway performing-arts camp for adults.

Sid Karger wrote the feature. Greg Silverman (Edge of Tomorrow, Lego Movie Sequel) and Madhouse Entertainment will produce.

This is the latest A-list female-fronted project for the studio. I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer, is due out in theaters this month. Melissa McCarthy-starring puppet musical The Happy Time Murders and Jennifer Lopez-led rom-com Second Act are also in the pipeline.

Bell previously worked with STX on the Bad Moms films, which have grossed over $185 million at the domestic box office and are the most profitable movies for the studio. The actress is also no stranger to the musical genre, having voice-starred in Disney's Frozen and its upcoming sequel, due out in 2019.

Bell, who is repped by CAA, Bailey Brand and Schreck Rose, currently stars on the NBC comedy The Good Place, which just finished airing its second season and has been renewed for a third. She is also set for Netflix feature comedy Like Father.

Karger, who penned Black List screenplay Paper Airplane, is repped by Verve, Madhouse and Bloom Hergott.