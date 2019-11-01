Kristen Stewart and Gaten Matarazzo Compete in Virtual Reality Pictionary

The actors played the game with Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter during Thursday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Kristen Stewart, Gaten Matarazzo, Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter took Pictionary to the next level on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Stewart and Fallon competed against Matarazzo and Trotter during the game of Virtual Reality Pictionary, which Fallon explained was exactly like Pictionary, except the person who was drawing wore a virtual reality headset and the pictures appeared on the big screen on stage.

Fallon kicked off the game by drawing a werewolf. He told the players that his image was of a person before he began to draw. Stewart guessed that his drawing was of the devil. After a moment of silence, Fallon asked, "Kristen, are you guessing at all?"

When the timer ended, he revealed that his drawing was of a werewolf and stated that he was terrible at the game. She responded, "You did a great job. I did not."

Matarazzo was up next. He informed Trotter that his image was an object before he began to draw a hamster wheel. After he drew a circle with a tiny oval meant to be a hamster, Trotter guessed that the picture was "a termite thing." The Roots member's second guess was that it was an ant farm before he correctly stated that the image was a hamster wheel.

Before Stewart began to draw "a selfie," she told Fallon that a werewolf is not a person.

The actress struggled to convey a selfie in picture form as she drew a stick figure holding its hand out with a rectangle object. Fallon guessed that the drawing was of a person waving, giving out tickets, holding a candy bar and chopping something.

The actress continued to add to her picture, though Fallon was unable to identify the picture before the timer ran out.

For the final round, all of the players got to guess what Trotter's drawing was. Matarazzo guessed that the drawing was of a potato, an angry man, Frankenstein, a ghost and Beetlejuice, though Stewart ultimately won the round when she correctly guessed that the drawing was of the Joker.

Watch the full game below.