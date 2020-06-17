Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer'

The drama about the late Princess of Wales deciding on leaving Prince Charles while holidaying with the British Royals will be shopped at the Cannes virtual market.

Kristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana, who married into the British Royals as Lady Diana Spencer and died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris, in Pablo Larrain's Spencer drama.

The project from CAA Finance and FilmNation Entertainment is written by Steven Knight. Spencer will portray the late Princess deciding over the course of her Christmas holidays with the Royal Family at Sandringham estate to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Production is expected to begin in early 2021, with Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín producing through their Fabula banner, along with Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

Stewart was introduced to worldwide audiences in 2002 with her performance alongside Jodie Foster in Panic Room. Her other film credits include Clouds of Sils Maria, Amazon Studios' Seberg and Sony’s Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks.

CAA Media Finance arranged financing for Spencer and will represent the U.S. distribution rights along with Endeavor Content. FilmNation Entertainment is handling the international rights and will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market.

Larraín is represented by CAA and Management 360, Stewart is repped by WME, while Knight is repped by United Agents.