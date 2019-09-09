Kristen Stewart to Receive Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award

The fest will also feature the Swiss premiere of her latest film 'Seberg,' in which she plays Jean Seberg.

Kristen Stewart will receive the Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Award, organizers said Monday.

Stewart will be in Zurich with director Benedict Andrews for the Swiss premiere of her latest film Seberg, in which she plays Jean Seberg.

"Although she could have been involved in blockbuster movies after the Twilight series, Stewart has consistently opted for artistically engaged indie films by writers such as Walter Salles, Olivier Assayas and Ang Lee," said Zurich festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht & Karl Spoerri said. "She succeeded the difficult balancing act between mainstream and arthouse in an exemplary way. With her fearless portrayal of Jean Seberg she once again proves to be one of the most versatile actresses of our generation."

Stewart was introduced to worldwide audiences in 2002 with her performance alongside Jodie Foster in Panic Room. In 2015, Stewart became the first American actress to be awarded a Cesar Award in the best supporting actress category for her role in Assayas’ Clouds of Sils Maria, in which she starred alongside Juliette Binoche.

This fall, in addition to Amazon Studios' Seberg, Stewart stars in Sony’s Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks.

The 15th Zurich Film Festival takes place Sept. 26-Oct. 6, with Oliver Stone heading up the jury. The Swiss festival will unveil its program on Thursday.