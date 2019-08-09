Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo Comedy 'Barb and Star' Dated for July 2020

It will open opposite Sony's new Marvel entry 'Morbius.'

Lionsgate has dated the follow-up comedy from Bridesmaids duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Barb and Star Go to the Vista del Mar.

The feature will hit theaters in a wide release next summer, on July 31, 2020, where it will open opposite Sony's Marvel entry Morbius.

Barb and Star centers on best friends (Wiig and Mumolo) that leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.

Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. also star in the comedy that is being produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum.