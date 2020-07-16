Kristen Wiig Signs With CAA

The star will next appear in the upcoming DC film 'Wonder Woman 1984.'

Kristen Wiig has signed with CAA in all areas, except screenwriting, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Previously with UTA, Wiig will next be seen co-starring in the DC film Wonder Woman 1984 as Barbara Minerva, due out from Warner Bros on Oct. 2 this fall. Wiig appeared on NBC's Lorne Michaels-produced Saturday Night Live as a regular from 2005 to 2012 and earned three supporting actress in a comedy Emmy nominations.

After exiting the sketch series, Wiig focused on features, including Adventureland and All Good Things, before breaking out with a starring role in Bridesmaids, released in 2011, for which she also earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the original screenplay.

That was followed by star turns in Ghostbusters, Mother!, Alexander Payne's Downsizing and Where'd You Go Bernadette? Wiig co-wrote, produced and stars in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which has been moved to a July 2021 release by Lionsgate.

She also has a supporting role in the upcoming Netflix film A Boy Called Christmas, which will release this December. Next year, Wiig will produce an adaptation of the Oscar nominated German - Austrian film Toni Erdmann.