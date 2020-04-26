Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler to Divorce

The reality star took to social media on Sunday to share the news of their decision to split after 10 years together.

Kristin Cavallari took to social media Sunday to announce that she and husband Jay Cutler are divorcing after 10 years together.

The reality star shared the news on Instagram of their decision alongside a photo of the couple walking arm in arm.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Seemingly addressing the reason for the split, Cavallari explained that they've grown to become different people. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The couple got engaged in 2011, tied the knot in 2013 and share sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Cavallari and Cutler appeared on the E! reality series Very Cavallari, which concluded its third season. Cavallari rose to fame after starring on MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills before having her own series on E! She also is the founder and CEO of fashion brand Uncommon James. Cutler retired from the NFL in 2017.