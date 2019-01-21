Kristin Scott Thomas Set to Serve as President of France's Cesar Awards

The actress takes up the honorary post after it had been vacant for two years.

Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas will serve as president of the French Academy's biggest night, this year's Cesar Awards.

The evening will reunite The Horse Whisperer actress with the film's director and co-star Robert Redford, who is set to receive this year's honorary Cesar trophy.

Scott Thomas' honorary role will mark a return of the position which has been vacant for the past two years, following a national outcry from women's groups after Roman Polanski was named by the Academy in 2017. After a week of media protest and in the face of an organized march, Polanski stepped down from the post. It remained empty last year.

The president traditionally opens the ceremony, this year set to be held at Paris' Salle Pleyel on Feb. 4.

The actress has balanced her career between English and French-language films, earning an Oscar nomination for The English Patient, winning a BAFTA in her home country of the U.K. for Four Weddings and a Funeral and being nominated for the Cesar three times.

"She is an essential figure of cinema," said Academy president Alain Terzian. "She has a precision in acting, an excellence in each of her roles, coupled with an irresistible British charm."

Cesar Award nominations will be unveiled Jan. 23.