Kristina Börjeson Named Head of Production at Scandi Fund Film i Väst

The Scandinavian film fund has backed such productions as 'Atomic Blonde' and 'Rambo: Last Blood,' as well as such award winners as 'The Wife,' 'The Square' and 'In a Better World.'

Veteran Swedish executive Kristina Börjeson has been named the new head of production at Scandinavian film fund Film i Väst.

Börjeson will take over as production boss at the Sweden-based group on Jan. 1, 2021, replacing Peter Posse, who has run production at Film i Väst since 2017.

Film i Väst is Scandinavia's most successful film and TV fund, with production credits that run the gambit from mainstream commercial features — Rambo: Last Blood, Atomic Blonde, the upcoming Kung Fury 2 — to award-winning arthouse fare such as Ruben Östlund’s 2017 Palme d'Or-winner The Square and Susanne Bier's 2011 Oscar-winning drama In A Better World. The fund is based in western Sweden in the country's largest studio and backlot in Trollhättan, outside of Gothenburg.

Börjeson is currently head of drama production at Swedish pay TV group TV4/C More.

"The film and television industry is in the midst of a deep transformation," said Mikael Fellenius, CEO of Film i Väst. "With her extensive experience, Kristina Börjeson is uniquely qualified to lead our production team in the essential work of identifying co-production projects with the potential to find a wide audience."

Prior to her job at TV4, Börjeson served as the head of film funding and head of distribution and screening at the Swedish Film Fund and has been Sweden’s representative at pan-European film fund Eurimages.

Recent Film i Väst productions include Ostlund's upcoming Triangle of Sadness, starring Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean, and Sally Potter's Roads Not Taken with Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February.



