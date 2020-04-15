'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Says He's "Fully Recovered" From Coronavirus

The Norwegian actor on Wednesday shared the happy news on his social media after being in quarantine for "several weeks."

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju on Wednesday revealed he has "fully recovered" after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) last month.

The actor shared the happy news on his social media after being in quarantine for "several weeks." In an Instagram post, Hivju shared a photo of himself and his wife, who he said was most likely infected by the virus after being in contact with him.

"We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound," he said.

Hivju then expressed his gratitude for now only having to endure "mild symptoms."

He added: "We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us."

Hivju is known for playing the character Tormund on the former HBO series. He took to Instagram last month to share his diagnosis with his followers and explained that he was self-quarantining in Norway with his family.

The diagnosis came soon after the actor was cast in season two of Netflix's The Witcher.

Other stars such as Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also previously announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19.