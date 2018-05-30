Kroll & Co. Picks Up Rights to Jonathan Lethem's 'The Feral Detective'

Kroll is exec producing an adaptation of Lethem's NYT bestseller 'Motherless Brooklyn.'

Kroll & Co., the recently launched shingle of former Warner Bros. exec Sue Kroll, has picked up the rights to The Feral Detective.

The upcoming novel from Jonathan Lethem follows Phoebe Siegler, who heads to California to try to find her best friend’s missing teenage daughter. When a lead brings her to the stark and seedy desert towns just east of Los Angeles, Phoebe is put in contact with Charles Heist, a strange private eye with an uncanny ability to find those that don’t want to be found.

Kroll is exec producing an adaptation of Lethem's NYT bestseller Motherless Brooklyn, Edward Norton's directorial debut that stars Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.

WME brokered the deal on behalf of Lethem and the novel. Hansen Jacobson negotiated on behalf of Kroll & Co.

Under her Warner Bros. based banner, Kroll recently announced that she is developing Fidel Castro movie My Dearest Fidel with Gal Gadot.