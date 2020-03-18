KROQ's Kevin Ryder Says Entire Morning Show Team Was Fired

The radio station's longtime host tweeted that management called "every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired."

KROQ's morning show will look a lot different going forward.

In a shocking announcement, longtime morning show host Kevin Ryder tweeted Wednesday morning that management of the L.A.-based alternative rock radio station on Tuesday called "every one of us on the morning show and told us we were fired."

That includes on-air personalities Allie Mac Kay and Jensen Karp, producer Dave Sanchez (nicknamed "the King of Mexico"), Rich Rubin (aka "Rubin"), Jonathan Kantrowe (aka “Beer Mug”) and board operator Destiny Lopez.

Ryder had been at the station for just over 30 years.

He continued via Twitter: "Why did @kroq fire all of us on the morning show? I assume it’s the ratings, which were down. The economy because it’s down. But it’s a pretty crappy way to treat people. We’re humbled by you spending any time w us. THANK YOU. (Going to sleep for about a week :)."

He added: "One last thing. There are 3 guys here to throw me out of the building. (I couldn't make this up) Not necessary. Leaving. :) Love all of you..."

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to KROQ, which directed all questions to a spokesperson at parent company Entercom. This story will be updated with the company's response.

On Wednesday morning, KROQ was playing only music and commercials, without any on-air talent.

The move comes about a month after the station's longtime programming director Kevin Weatherly resigned from his position. He'd been at the station for 28 years.

Last fall, Ryder's longtime co-host, Gene "Bean" Baxter, left the show to move to England, noting in his announcement — which came a year ago — that he was a British citizen and wanted to move back to the U.K. He also cited President Donald Trump as another reason for his move. The Kevin and Bean show was renamed Kevin in the Morning With Allie & Jensen upon his departure. Ryder and Baxter co-hosted the morning show for 29 years, a rare long tenure in the radio world.

"Met some great people, saw some awesome bands, laughed a lot with cool ass coworkers," Mac Kay tweeted. "Is the timing ideal? Not even a little....but I’m lucky. I’ve got amazing people in my corner. Thank you all. Truly."

Tweeted Lopez: "Super grateful to have worked with some awesome party people even if it was for a short time. Been a fan since I was a teen & was still a fan being in that studio with you all! thank you all."

Added Karp: "It's true, ya’ll. R.I.P. @kevinmornings.... Thank you for listening. The good news? I don’t have to hear Chili Peppers anymore," he added, referring to a long-running joke about how much the station plays the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"Famous last words: I'll be fine," Rubin said simply on Twitter.

Sanchez has not yet tweeted, while Kantrowe's Twitter account has been deleted.

The mass firing marks the latest in a series of on-air personnel changes for the morning show in recent years.

In early 2015, KROQ management fired longtime Kevin & Bean personalities Lisa May and Doc on the Roq (aka Boyd Britton) from the show. May had reported on traffic for years and also become essentially a co-host to Ryder and Baxter, while Britton reported on the day's news. KROQ brass were widely criticized for its handling of the news on-air — failing to give either host a chance to say goodbye to fans.

Two years later, in another move that rankled listeners, the station let go of its 18-year veteran Ralph Garman, who went on to launch a successful daily entertainment-focused podcast, The Ralph Report, in January 2018. Comedian Eddie Pence came on board as co-host a few months later.

To fill the departures at KROQ, former KTLA reporter Mac Kay was brought aboard in May 2015, while author and comedian Karp joined in October 2017 as another on-air voice.

In response to Ryder's tweet Wednesday, Garman tweeted: "Sending my love to all these good people. For almost two decades, I was in the trenches with most of these folks and they were all talented, hard-working and kind. I am so sorry to hear it all end like this. I stand with them today."