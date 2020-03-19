Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Debut 'Staying In' Podcast to Curb Cabin Fever

The comedian posted about the new podcast on Thursday, noting that it will include movie, TV and video game recommendations for people to enjoy while holed up in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the comedian posted to his official Instagram account that the couple have started a podcast with recommendations on entertainment and ways to stay sane during this tricky time.

"We are doing a podcast for charity to benefit those who are suffering from this weird quarantine moment," wrote Nanjiani in the post. It's called Staying in With Emily & Kumail. Movie, TV, video, game recs, tips on avoiding cabin fever, tips on self-quarantining. The works! Best of all, proceeds go to charities associated with the coronavirus outbreak."

He further indicated that the podcast will be available on "Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Pocket Casts and anywhere else you find podcasts. Stay in! Listen!"

Beside the text, Nanjiani included a photo of himself cuddling their cat on the couch with Gordon.

As indicated on Apple Podcasts, the first episode is titled "Fumbling for Normalcy" in which the pair discuss how their lives have dramatically changed over the past two weeks.

This is not the first venture into podcasting for the couple; they used to host The Indoor Kids With Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, where they would talk extensively about video games, both ones they enjoyed during childhood and current games from their collection.

On the film front, the two co-wrote The Big Sick in 2017, which was loosely based on the beginning of their relationship when Gordon was struggling with Still's disease, an autoinflammatory condition characterized by joint pain and fevers.

On Gordon's own Instagram account, she posted about the podcast and briefly referenced her medical condition. "We won't have news about the pandemic, but what we can offer is experience in self-quarantining (because of my condition), experience in working from home, and experience consuming media."

The coronavirus has currently affected over 236,000 people worldwide and caused more than 9,800 deaths. While California and New York have declared a state of emergency to deal with the health crisis, the regular programming of late night TV shows has been halted, films have seen delays in their release dates and musicians are live-streaming concerts.