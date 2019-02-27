Kumail Nanjiani to Star in Spy Comedy 'No Glory'

Adam McKay and Will Ferrell will produce via Gary Sanchez Productions.

Kumail Nanjiani is going under cover for No Glory.

The Big Sick star will lead the spy comedy that is based on the original manuscript by National Security Operative and author Scott Shephard about his time in service to the country. Sam Bain, the writer behind Sundance comedy Corporate Animals, is adapting for the screen.

Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Will Ferrell will produce under their Gary Sanchez Productions banner, alongside David Carrico and Adam Paulsen via their Valparaiso Pictures banner, which was behind recent Sundance drama Sound of Silence. Valparaiso’s Bobby Hoppey will exec produce.

McKay said of the project: "I can't wait to dig into this incredible true story. With Kumail at the helm this has a chance to be really ‘special,’ as Kumail likes to say."

"This is the type of story that we created our company to help tell, narratives that can have broad commercial appeal without sacrificing artistry. We found the prefect partners and storytellers in Kumail & Adam,” added Carrico.

Nanjiani has a large slate of feature projects due out, including the new Men in Black movie, Fox action comedy Stuber and Paramount comedy The Lovebirds, where he co-stars with Issa Rae. He is repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Bain is repped by UTA.