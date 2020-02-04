Kurt Warner Movie in the Works With Lionsgate and 'I Can Only Imagine' Team

The NFL legend's rise from grocery store bagger in Iowa to a Super Bowl quarterback will be the third in a faith-based film slate from the Hollywood studio and Kingdom Story Company.

Lionsgate has greenlit a movie about NFL legend Kurt Warner from Kingdom Story Company, producers of the box office hit I Can Only Imagine.

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story will be directed by brothers Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin and produced by partner Kevin Downes. Kingdom has a first look deal to develop, produce and direct faith-based movie and TV projects for the Hollywood studio.

Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner will co-produce the drama that recalls Warner's unlikely journey from stocking shelves at a supermarket in Iowa to becoming a two time NFL most valuable player, a Super Bowl MVP and a Hall of Fame quarterback. Kingdom acquired Warner’s life rights and the sporting hero screenplay is based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, All Things Possible: My Story Of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.

"Kurt lived the ultimate underdog story, it’s one of perseverance, dedication and tenacity, but also one of the powers behind the scenes – his family and his faith – that led him to victory. His story is bigger than football and inspiring to dreamers everywhere, and we’re excited to be getting started," the Erwin brothers said in a statement.

American Underdog will get a wide release by Lionsgate on Dec. 18, 2020. "I am extremely excited to be working with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros to bring this story to life on the big screen, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!” Warner added in his own statement.

I Still Believe, a biopoic of Christian music star Jeremy Camp, is set for a release by Lionsgate on March 13, 2020. And the Erwin brothers earlier worked with Lionsgate and sister company Roadside Attractions on the film I Can Only Imagine, which grossed $83 million domestically on a budget of $7 million.

I Can Only Imagine portrayed the true story of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe. The Erwin brothers' other faith-based credits include Woodlawn.