Kylie Jenner Files to Trademark "Rise and Shine" Cosmetics and Fashion, Namesake Home Decor

A Kylie Jenner restaurant and cocktail lounge may even be in the works.

Kylie Jenner is expanding her empire.

Ariana Grande and Lizzo are just two of the fans obsessed with Jenner's "Rise and Shine" song that went viral on social media this week. The clip of Jenner singing to her sleepy one-year-old daughter, Stormi, taken from a video tour of Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, inspired a flood of memes and posts.

Fans painted pumpkins with the scene of Jenner in her Chanel bodycon dress. They superimposed her image over clips of The Voice with judges all turning their chairs to rave about the singer (which Miley Cyrus even posted on Twitter). They edited her into the animated Sleeping Beauty film to wake up Aurora from her slumber. DJs remixed her vocals to create full songs out of the three-word lyrics. And yes, Grande and Lizzo even sang "Rise and Shine."

Since then, Jenner has been capitalizing on the phrase (naturally) with Rise and Shine unisex hoodies ($65), which are already sold out on her website. And it looks likely that there is more merch on the way — Jenner filed to trademark her jingle on Oct. 17 to apply to the categories of cosmetics, belts, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, jackets, scarves, sleepwear, swimsuits and undergarments, among other items of clothing. At the very least, fans can expect some new riff on a Kylie Cosmetics palette, lip kit or makeup shade named after the tune. That's what a billionaire businesswoman would do, after all.

On top of her new musical venture, Jenner also filed to trademark her name in the categories of restaurants, bars and cocktail lounges, as well as home decor items including rugs, floor mats, wallpaper, exercise mats, ceramic figurines, bowls, candle holders, vases, glass jars, dishes, coasters, lamps, appliances and microwaves. She filed back in June, but they were published for opposition on Tuesday, Oct. 22, meaning that people can contest her trademark, before she eventually starts rolling out Kylie Jenner home decor. Looks like kitchens are about to be Kardashian-ified.