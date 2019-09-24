Paris Fashion Week: Kylie Jenner Named Artistic Director of Makeup for Balmain Show

Jenner will also drop a Kylie x Balmain makeup line on Friday.

It's 2019 and a Kardashian is officially doing the makeup for Paris Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner was named artistic director of makeup for the Balmain spring-summer 2020 fashion show, set to take place on Friday during Paris Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is bringing her billion-dollar cosmetics line into the high-fashion world by also releasing a capsule collection that includes a nine-pan eye shadow palette, matte lip kit and high gloss. Available online on Friday, the move marks her first collaboration with a fashion house and a new partnership with family friend, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing (who was Emmy-nominated for creating Beyonce's Homecoming Coachella costumes).

“We really wanted to launch this collection in a big way,” Jenner told Women's Wear Daily. “We worked together the entire process and were always video calling each other to discuss colors and swatches, as well as the packaging design."

Jenner said that they shot the campaign images last weekend, when Rousteing was in Los Angeles for the Creative Arts Emmys. For the Paris Fashion Week show, Jenner will arrive at 7:30 a.m. to begin working with models and applying makeup for the runway.

Jenner previously wore Balmain to the 2016 Met Gala and the 2019 Grammy Awards; the light pink shade of her dress at the latter event inspired the packaging of the Kylie x Balmain makeup collection, which features Parisian street art. The eyeshadow names nod to fashion week: Close the Show, Model Type, Attitude, Main Event, City of Love, Night Out, Top Model, Catwalk and PFW.

The collaboration is Balmain's second venture into beauty, following a lipstick line with L’Oréal Paris in 2017.

"Paris is always a good idea," Jenner wrote on Instagram of the big "surprise."