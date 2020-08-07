Former L.A. Angels Employee Charged in Pitcher Tyler Skaggs' Fatal Overdose

The 27-year-old was found dead in his hotel room last year while the team was in Dallas to play the Texas Rangers.

A former employee of the Los Angeles Angels was charged on Friday in connection to the 2019 fatal overdoes of star pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Eric Prescott Kay, who at the time was the director of communications for the MLB team, was charged with illegal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint, cited by NBC News.

The 27-year-old was found dead in his hotel room on July 1 while the Angels were in Dallas to play the Texas Rangers.

According to NBC News, the complaint details text messages between Kay and Skaggs about pills.

A coroner ruled Skaggs asphyxiated on his own vomit after he ingested a lethal combination of opioids and alcohol, specifically "mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication," according to Dr. Marc Krouse, Tarrant County deputy chief medical examiner, NBC News reported.