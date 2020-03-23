L.A. Authorities Continue Weinstein Extradition Amid Reported Coronavirus Prognosis

The disgraced former movie mogul will be arraigned at a later date.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday continued the process to extradite Harvey Weinstein to face multiple charges of sexual assault and rape. The update occurred the same day the disgraced former movie mogul reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The district attorney's office on March 11 announced its intention to extradite Weinstein when it filed a detainer with the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. On the same day, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction in New York on sexual assault and rape charges.

On Monday, the L.A. office initiated its request to New York for the temporary custody of Weinstein, "pursuant to the Interstate Agreement on Detainers, to bring him to Los Angeles County to face rape and sexual assault charges," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "This process involves many actions on the part of other agencies. LADA cannot determine when defendant Weinstein will physically be in Los Angeles. Upon his arrival to Los Angeles County, defendant Weinstein will be arraigned on the criminal complaint."

Weinstein is currently being held in isolated custody after two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York, east of Buffalo, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Michael Powers, the president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, told The Hollywood Reporter, "I do know that he's in isolation." But Weinstein's camp is still not confirming a local media report that he's tested positive himself for the virus.

The L.A. district attorney's office said in part of the reported coronavirus prognosis, "Our office expects that each agency responsible for processing, transporting and housing defendant Weinstein will follow its protocols and public health guidelines."

In January, Weinstein was charged with four counts of rape and sexual battery, which stemmed from accusations by two women who say Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013.