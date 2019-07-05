L.A. Authorities Implore Citizens to Keep Emergency Lines Open After 7.1 Earthquake

"Public safety units are being deployed throughout @LACity to ensure safety and inspect infrastructure after this most recent earthquake near Ridgecrest," Mayor Eric Garcetti said via Twitter.

Los Angeles authorities implored citizens to keep emergency lines open Friday night after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked southern California.

The quake occurred around 8 p.m and originated in Ridgecrest, which was the site of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Thursday. Rides were evacuated at Disneyland while homes shook as far as Burbank.

"The 9-1-1 system in the City of Los Angeles is fully functioning. Other than an influx of burglar alarm calls, the 6.9 magnitude #earthquake has not affected our operations. We are thinking about the residents and first responders in the Ridgecrest area. Stay safe," LAPD said via Twitter.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said, "All TSD Rail and Bus Supervisors reported that there was no damage to report. MTA Rail Operations Center reported no damage to any rail system and no interruption of service."

Around 9:40 p.m., the chief gave the call clear.

"All damage survey completed.. All clear.. units returning to normal patrols.. Another reminder to stock up an Earthquake Kit for your family (pets too!)," he said, via Twitter.

At least 1,700 aftershocks have been recorded since. L.A. authorities said via social media they were well aware of the earthquake and were assessing any possible issues and damage.

"We have word of wires down (never touch!) and *localized* power outages in several City of Los Angeles neighborhoods. Our citywide survey by @LAFD crews continues, but besides a handful of apparently small issues, NO major damage to infrastructure has been identified.The police and fire department asked that 911 be left open for emergencies only," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The quake was so large, Dodger Stadium was swaying for 30 seconds while the game was being played with the San Diego Padres.