L.A. County Allows Bars, Nail Salons to Reopen Friday

Businesses such as tattoo parlors, piercing shops, massage therapy businesses, among others are allowed to reopen as long as they abide by county requirements.

Los Angeles is pushing forward in the reopening of businesses amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses given the green light to reopen Friday include: bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms, personal care services — including esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services, electrology, nail salons, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading, piercing shops and massage therapy businesses — card rooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks without spectators, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Businesses are only allowed to reopen as long as they abide by county requirements.

The news comes amid California Governor Gavin Newsom issuing a state order Thursday requiring people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible.

"Science shows that face coverings and masks work," Newsom said when announcing the order. "They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

Prior to the order, Gov. Newsom had let local governments decide whether to mandate masks, but now made masks a requirement after many have gone out in public without face coverings despite businesses reopening, resulting in an increase in coronavirus cases.

The new order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where it's not possible to keep a six foot distance from others.

L.A. County health officials reported an additional 34 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of 2,991 deaths.

Other businesses that have recently reopened under California’s Stage 3, include gyms, museums and zoos.