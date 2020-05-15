L.A. County Coronavirus Update: Recovery Dashboard Launched to Monitor Progress

As California's largest county continues to ease restrictions, Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer noted there is a possibility for infections to spread rapidly and for those with underlying conditions to do their best to stay home.

An additional 47 people have died in Los Angeles County from COVID-19 illness over the past 24 hours for a total of 1,755 deaths thus far in the pandemic, it was announced Friday. With residents having increased access to testing in recent weeks, over 282,000 residents have been tested and 11 percent have tested positive.

In revealing the latest numbers, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer noted that with Los Angeles County in its "early stages of our recovery journey" and more people venturing out of their homes, there is a possibility for infections to spread rapidly. As such, Ferrer advised that those with underlying conditions continue to do their best to stay home.

Ferrer also announced that starting Friday, county residents will have access to a recovery dashboard available on Los Angeles County's website. "This dashboard tracks our current status on important data indicators, which assesses our progress on continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in L.A. County. We're using this information to guide us on how and when it's sensible to relax additional restrictions so that we can reopen businesses across the entire county."

Figures that public health officials will monitor closely include the daily availability of ICU beds (at least 10 percent) and ventilators (at least 20 percent), and at least 60 percent of hospitals having a 15-day supply or more of personal protective equipment.

Ferrer said that as of Wednesday, Los Angeles County had recorded 47 more fatalities and 962 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19. In California, there have been 74,936 cases as of Friday with total deaths reaching 3,108.

A total of 1,755 county residents have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and the total number of positive cases has reached 36,259. The national figure for cases is over 1.4 million, with a death count reaching over 86,000.

Ferrer added in her report that of the 1,615 deaths reported in L.A. County for which ethnic data was available, 12 percent were African American, 18 percent Asian, 38 percent Latinx, 29 percent white, one percent Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and one percent identified as another race.

Los Angeles County remains in phase two of its COVID-19 recovery phase. As of this week, retail shops and the manufacturing firms that support them were able to reopen for curbside/door side pickups and delivery.

Residents are still advised to practice physical distancing, to wear cloth masks and to avoid overcrowded lines and groups. Beaches, trails, parks, tennis courts, equestrian centers, BMX parks, outdoor archery facilities and community gardens are all open for active use. Movie theaters, gyms, barbershops and hair and nail salons are all part of phase three.