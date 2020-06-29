L.A. County Health Officials Warn of "Alarming Increases" in COVID-19 Cases

"I know we all want to go back to normal but we are nowhere near that," said Dr. Christina Ghaly, L.A. County’s director of health service, in a Monday press conference.

Los Angeles County health officials issued a warning Monday that there are "alarming increases" in positive COVID-19 cases.

L.A. County has nearly 98,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,300 deaths, but officials warned Monday that the outbreak is worsening. During a Monday press briefing, Barbara Ferrer, the director of public health for L.A. County, said that new data show "alarming increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalization."

Ferrer explained that while officials predicted an increase in cases occurring as soon as the economy began reopening, she said they didn't expect to "see this steep of an increase this quickly." She explained that there are a number of businesses and individuals that have not followed directives and warned: "At this point, if you're not part of the solution to slowing the spread, you're ending up a part of the problem."

Over 22 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total amount of deaths to 3,326. Overall, 2,903 new cases have been reported which, Ferrer states, is the "largest number of new cases we have ever reported" since the pandemic first hit. The new numbers brings total amount of positive cases to over 100,000 in L.A. county. Meanwhile, Ferrer announced that there are currently 1,710 hospitalizations, which also marks the "highest number of hospitalizations" reported thus far.

"I can't stress what's at stake at this moment... We don't want to experience more tragedy of seeing friends and family members pass away from COVID-19. Let's not let go of everything we worked hard and sacrificed for. We did slow the spread and we must continue to work together to turn this around," she said.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, L.A. County’s director of health service later warned that "reopening can give a false sense of security," but the increase in transmissions is a "change for the worse and a cause of concern."

"I know we all want to go back to normal but we are nowhere near that. If people continue to let themselves believe it is safe to not follow these guidelines, today's data show how wrong that can be," Ghaly said. She then warned those still refusing to wear masks: "This careless activity puts all of us at risk."

As for the July 4 holiday, Ferrer acknowledged that "this is going to a different summer and a different July 4 celebration for all of us." She advised many to connect via technology: "This is temporary. This is not forever... We need to get this back to under control," Ferrer said.

The direct warning from L.A. County health officials comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closing of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles, due to the rising spread of COVID-19.

Newsom announced the new order on Twitter on Sunday, listing Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, L.A., San Joaquin and Tulare Counties as being required to close bars. Meanwhile, the state recommended bars in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura also close.