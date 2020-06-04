L.A. County No Longer Implementing Curfew

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the decision was made "based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters."

After several days of peaceful protests, Los Angeles County will no longer enforce curfew, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced on Thursday.

"Based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department ( @LASDHQ ) will no longer enforce a curfew. Other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions," Villanueva tweeted on Thursday.

The decision comes after the County enforced a later curfew on Wednesday evening than on previous evenings (9 p.m. as opposed to 6 p.m.) and Wednesday's protests and aftermaths were largely peaceful. Since the previous week, protests have continued in the county following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while a police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis last week.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that the County's decision applies to Los Angeles proper: "I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community," he tweeted.

Culver City will also drop its curfew on Thursday, the city announced, citing a recent lack of arrests or citations. "We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation during the past several days of curfews. We continue to support the peaceful protest of the tragic death of George Floyd," the city said in a statement. The National Guard will continue to protect the Westfield Culver City mall, which has previously been subject to threats.

Beverly Hills will still enforce a 6 p.m. curfew on Thursday evening until 6 a.m. on Friday morning. Santa Monica has previously stated that the city will follow the L.A. County curfew "if one is announced." West Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena and others have not yet announced their plans.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed suit against Los Angeles, L.A. County and San Bernardino, arguing that the curfews violate First Amendment rights as well as the Constitution's protection of freedom of movement.

June 4, 10:51 a.m. Updated with Mayor Eric Garcetti's announcement.