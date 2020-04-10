LA County Officially Extends Safer at Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Public Health director Barbara Ferrer announced the news Friday during a COVID-19 press briefing.

Los Angeles County has officially extended the Safer at Home order until May 14, LA County Department of Public Health revealed Friday at a press briefing held at the Board of Supervisors headquarters in Downtown LA.

The decision is the result of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. In accordance with the order, Dr. Barbara Ferrer explained that people must continue to remain indoors except for essential activities such as grocery shopping, obtaining medical supplies and exercising. Social distancing guidelines remain in place. All non-essential businesses will remain closed, along with beaches, walking trails and parks.

The extension of the order also requires that residents to wear face coverings when in public and "while we're engaged with other people in public and private settings."

Sharing the update, Ferrer emphasized that the incubation period is 14 days, and many people who exhibit symptoms do not know how they have become exposed to the virus. She announced that, since the last briefing, there have been an additional 18 new deaths in the County.

As of this writing, there are over 7,955 reported coronavirus cases in LA County and more than 233 deaths. There are currently 1331 people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19, with 40 percent in intensive care and 31 percent intubated.

"I appreciate that for many of us this is announcement is causing a significant amount of stress," said Ferrer. "Many of you were hoping that we would lift guidelines by the end of April. I'm just as sad as you are that this is not the time to lift. We are, in fact, seeing a flattening of the curve in a way that is saving lives and allowing us to have a chance at making sure our healthcare system can serve all those who need our care."