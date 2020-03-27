L.A. County Officials Order Unprecedented Closure of Beaches, Trails and Bike Paths

The drastic order was announced during Friday's press conference during which health officials reported five deaths and 257 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases.

After seeing residents flock to hiking trails, bike paths and beaches in Venice, Santa Monica and Malibu last weekend, L.A. County officials announced today an unprecedented closure order to block the public from congregating in those areas in order to curb the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order, which will be enforced and is effective immediately, applies to public trails and trailheads, beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points in L.A. County through April 19. It marks yet another drastic measure amid the pandemic, which has already resulted in the shuttering of nearly all public facilities including sports venues, movie theaters, gyms and other nonessential businesses. L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced the order during Friday's press briefing in downtown Los Angeles from the Board of Supervisors headquarters where she was joined by Gary Jones, director of L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors.

In terms of enforcement, Jones said it "will take shape of many forms across the different jurisdictions that comprise the Los Angeles coastline," adding that his team will be relying on Beaches and Harbors staff who will, at first, be acting as public information sources and goodwill ambassadors as they attempt to spread the word about the first-ever order. "The coastline is long with lots of access points, so we really need people to follow this order that it is for [everyone's] benefit."

He said the move follows what officials witnessed last weekend when "thousands of people" were congregating on beaches and paths, something he called unsafe during the pandemic. His department already took measures to curb beach activity by cutting down volleyball nets and closing parking lots but it was "not enough," he said. The closure will also affect the shuttering of all beachside amenities including restrooms and paths. "We cannot afford to see a repeat of crowded beaches this holiday weekend," Jones said, "the risk of spreading COVID-19 is too great."

The announcement of the order came after Ferrer updated the last coronavirus case count in L.A. County with five additional deaths — all individuals over the age of 60, including four men and one woman — and 257 newly diagnosed cases. Over the last 48 hours, Ferrer noted that there have been 678 additional cases for a total case count of 1,465. As of yesterday, 11,000 have been tested in L.A. County, translating to 11 percent of positive cases.

"You cannot use our public outdoor spaces across the county — as beautiful as they are," Ferrer noted. "I know how hard this is and i know how isolated everyone feels. We are in this together and if we do this well, we stand a chance."

All BEACHES in LA County are CLOSED to the public. The BEACH BIKE PATH on LA County beaches is CLOSED to the public. This is by order of the LA County Health Officer & is necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19 to protect public safety. Please help save lives and #stayathome. pic.twitter.com/9CxBvlFEA4 — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) March 27, 2020

More to come.