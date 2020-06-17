L.A. County Reports 34 Additional Deaths From COVID-19 and 2,129 New Cases

Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that 77,189 positive cases have been reported so far.

Los Angeles County health officials offered the latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, noted she is "sad to report 34 additional deaths." Among that group, 23 were over the age of 65 and 17 of those people had underlying health conditions. Two were between 18-40, and both had underlying health conditions.

There are currently 2,991 total deaths in L.A. County, Ferrer said. 93 percent had underlying health conditions, and Ferrer noted that this number has stayed consistent. She further reported 2,129 new cases of COVID-19, clarifying that a backlog of test results came from just one lab.

"Our hearts go out to the many people who have lost folks that they love to COVID-19," said Ferrer. "You're in our thoughts and our prayers every day, and we're so sorry for your loss."

Ferrer said that 77,189 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in L.A. County, a figure that includes 2,172 cases in Long Beach and 1,058 cases in Pasadena. Among those experiencing homelessness, 520 cases have been reported.

There are 1,420 confirmed cases among people who are hospitalized, and among them 28 percent are in the ICU. Of that group, 22 percent are on ventilators. The total confirmed cases in institutional settings is 16,921, with 6,083 cases among staff members.

There are 774 cases among those who are incarcerated, and of those, 272 are staff. Further, there are 178 cases in state prison and 759 cases in federal prison facilities. There are 33 cases in juvenile facilities, including 15 among youth and 18 among staff.

In the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, 343 cases have been reported. Meanwhile in the Fire Department, over 500 members have been tested, with 36 positive.

Ferrer noted that over 853,000 tests have been conducted in L.A. County, with about 8 percent testing positive for COVID-19. She emphasized that tests are available and people may visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing to find the nearest site.

Also during the briefing, Hilda Solis, a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, referenced that the "vast majority" of people participating in protests toward the Black Lives Matter movement have been wearing face coverings. She encouraged everyone to continue doing so.