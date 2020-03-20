L.A. County Reports 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Largest Single Day Spike to Date

Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer says county residents should be prepared to have the crisis continue for 4-8 weeks at minimum as they are bracing for a future of 2000 new positive cases per day.

L.A. County has reported its largest single-day spike in the coronavirus pandemic with 61 new positive cases, bringing the total cases county-wide to 292.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director LA County of Department of Public Health, announced the news during Friday's press briefing downtown. Of the new cases, three individuals are currently hospitalized. Ferrer said the median age for all positive cases is 47 years old and there have been 138 people between the ages of 18-65 who have tested positive and she used that data point as an opportunity to warn young people. "While they may have a better outcome if they are healthy, they are, in fact, one of the largest groups of people we have tested who are positive," noted Ferrer. "We know we need to be prepared for many, many new cases. We must practice social distancing in order to not overwhelm our health care system."

How does L.A. County compare to other major areas with dense populations? New York state stood at 7,845 as of Friday, with 5,151 confirmed positives in New York City. Of those, 1,314 are in Manhattan, 1,518 in Brooklyn, 1,406 in Queens, and 667 in the Bronx. Meanwhile, according to the latest numbers posted by the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. currently has a total case count of 15,219 and 201 individuals have died.

According to the New York Times, New York state performed 10,000 tests since yesterday and overnight, New York reported a jump in 2,000 cases. Ferrer responded to that jump and said that L.A. County and its residents need to be prepared to see similar numbers. "We might see 2,000 cases in one day," she said. "In those situations, you tend to have clustering...where it's happening in institutional settings. We need to be prepared to rapidly test those people."

Testing continues to be a hot button issue and while New York reportedly tested 10,000 people overnight, Ferrer reported that L.A. County — population north of 10 million — still only reported testing of 2,400 people thus far. She said officials are working on increasing testing locations, including drive-thru centers, but she encouraged the public to just assume they have it or that they will be in contact with someone who does. "Testing may help identify people who are symptomatic but for people who are negative, it only gives you an assurance for one moment in time. You can be negative today and positive tomorrow."

Today’s press conference comes on the heels of more extreme measures to “flatten the curve” announced by both L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Garcetti went first Thursday, announcing a “Safer at Home” directive to local residents instructing them to stay inside their homes and limit outside movements to “essential” only. Governor Newsom followed that with similar guidelines that apply to 40 million California residents.

"This is a moment where we need some straight talk, and we need to tell people the truth," Newsom said, adding that people across the U.S. are now being required to "adjust our thinking and our activities" as a result of the guidelines that severely limit movement in unprecedented ways.

In the “You Can” category: grocery store runs, medical appointments, pharmacy visits, bank, post office, gas station and auto repair visits, and walks, biking, driving and taking public transportation. In the “You Can’t” category: hosting gatherings of more than 10 people, hoarding supplies and overbuying, bars, nightclubs, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and music venue outings, in-restaurant dining, playgrounds, visiting non-essential retail stores or malls, and putting seniors or those with underlying health conditions at risk. As with all activities currently, experts are still advocating for social distancing guidelines of keeping six-feet distance between others.

Learn about the new "Safer at Home" Health Officer Order. #COVID19 #novelcoronavirus



Find out more by visiting https://t.co/NeJm5BHINE. pic.twitter.com/xFiNFekzTE — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 20, 2020

On the East Coast Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a stay-at-home order to more aggressively combat the spread of the virus. Per today’s report, dubbed “New York on pause” and outlined through “Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone,” mandates that 100 percent of the state’s non-essential workforce stay home.

Back in L.A., Friday's press conference kicked off with Supervisor Kathryn Barger who touched on “Safer at Home,” saying it will not be enforced by police officers or law enforcement personnel. “It’s not a punitive action,” she said. “It’s being done to protect the health and safety of our communities. ... It’s truly about working together to ensure the spread of coronavirus is slowed down. We will get this done.”

Barger then welcomed supervisor Hilda Solis, who announced the first of “many solutions” the county is taking to provide safe and secure housing for individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus or those who have been exposed or live in close corridors with those who have. That solution is a temporary lease of Pomona's Sheraton Fairplex hotel, which will provide 244 rooms to those who need to self-isolate. The lease beings March 23 and runs through May 31 with an opportunity for an extension for an additional four weeks. Rooms will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, Solis added, and essential services such as food and laundry will be provided on-site.

Meanwhile, they have also partnered with local food pantry Sowing Seeds for Life to set up a drive-thru launching April 1 on the grounds of Fairplex, a 487-acre campus located in the city of Pomona, where childcare to first-responders will also be available.

Friday's briefing came a day after Ferrer reported the county's second death — and while she did not mention that individual by name, it has now been reported that Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, passed away following a brief battle with coronavirus. He also recently visited Florida with stops at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

At the tail end of today's briefing, Ferrer was asked to provide a timeline for how long the coronavirus pandemic will remain a crisis to the public. Again, she said she does not have a definitive answer for that but she is encouraging people to be prepared to hunker down through at least the rest of the spring.

"What I do know based on what we're seeing in other parts of world and our country is that this is going to last at least four to eight more weeks and I would suggest that people be prepared to go on much longer," she explained. "It's not that we know for certain it will, but the more we become prepared for a significant restriction on what we do with each other in larger groups, the better will be able to handle whatever comes."