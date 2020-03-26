L.A. County Reports Biggest Spike Yet in Coronavirus Pandemic With 9 Deaths, 421 New Cases

The county currently has 1,216 positive cases of the coronavirus.

An additional nine people have died amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County with newly reported positive cases coming in at 421, representing the largest spike thus far in the area.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, reported the numbers Thursday during the county's daily press briefing and said that the significant increase is directly attributed to the number of tests that have been processed over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, there were more than 6,000 tests that had been processed, and as of Thursday, that number is more than 9,500. "There is a direct correlation," added Ferrer, noting that the county has made strides in increasing testing capacity and as it does, numbers will continue to rise. "We're catching up on backlogs in testing results that have been delayed."

No further information is currently available for the nine people who have died, Ferrer said, as some families and next of kin are still being notified. She made adjustments to previously reported figures, saying that the death of the minor who presumably died from COVID-19 is still being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and another individual who died was a resident from another county.

There are currently 1,216 coronavirus cases in L.A. County, a number that includes 41 cases in Long Beach and nine reported by the city of Pasadena. The mortality rate in the County stands at 1.6 percent, similar to the rest of the U.S., said Ferrer. Statewide, there have been 3,247 confirmed cases and 68 deaths to date.

Ferrer cautioned that the assumption must be made that the spread of COVID-19 is "happening across the county." She used an example that if there are 1,000 positive cases and each of those individuals transmits it to two other people, in a few weeks' time, "there could be a million infected in L.A County. And if 20 percent of those need hospital care ... that could mean 200,000 need to be hospitalized. We absolutely need everyone to help us." Ferrer once again urged the public to practice social distancing, and if residents feel sick or are exhibiting symptoms to self-isolate for up to 14 days.

Currently, public health officials are investigating 14 institutional settings — defined as nursing homes and care facilities — where at least one individual has tested positive. "It's bound to show up in institutional settings," explained Ferrer, noting that if they have an outbreak in one of those locations, it doesn't mean there were flaws or anyone to blame. "This is how the spread of infection works, and we're all trying to do our part."

There was a bit of a break from typical coronavirus briefings on Thursday when a reporter, calling in to the Q&A hotline, asked L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger if she cared to respond to a bombshell back-and-forth published Wednesday night by the Los Angeles Times about actions the L.A. County Board of Supervisors is taking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva as the head of the county's emergency operations. In the story, Villanueva called the move "a pure power grab" and one that comes with terrible timing as leaders are grappling with the pandemic. However, sources told the Times that the actions had been in the works for months and stemmed from Villanueva's responses during the devastating Woolsey fire. "This is pretty much a silent coup, what they’re trying to orchestrate,” Villanueva told the Times. “We should be worried about masks, about test kits, and I have [Supervisor] Kathryn Barger worried about guns and ammunition.”

The latter comment is in regards to Villanueva's decision to temporarily close gun stores in the county, a move that was reversed before it had been implemented. As to Barger's answer to the reporter's question, she said at first that she didn't really have a response other than assuring residents that "we're all in this together" and that county departments are working collaboratively to control the spread. However, Barger went on to note that "it wasn't a rude question" as the journalist inferred but she wasn't clear on the source of the article in the first place. She said the board's actions had been on the agenda for the regular March 17 meeting, a date that had to be postponed amid the crisis. The motion first came to the board in November, Barger added, but with the postponement, it is back on for next Tuesday. "As far as I'm concerned, I've moved on," she closed.