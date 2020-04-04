L.A. County Reports Deadliest Day Yet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic with 28 Fatalities, 711 New Cases

Of the 28 people who passed away, 21 faced underlying health conditions and 17 of those were over the age of 65.

The past 24 hours have delivered the deadliest frame yet during the coronavirus pandemic in L.A. County with public health officials confirming another 28 deaths and 711 newly-diagnosed positive cases.

The latest statistics were announced Saturday afternoon by the county's Department of Public Health which had been reporting fatalities hovering around a dozen per day in the week leading up and new cases mostly in the 500-range.

Of the 28 who passed away from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 21 had underlying health conditions and 17 were over the age of 65. Nine were between the ages of 18 and 65, and six of them had underlying health conditions. Over the past 48 hours, there have been 1,238 new cases, a jump of more than 200 from the previous 48 hour frame. Thus far, there have been 5,277 cases across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 117 deaths. Approximately 22 percent of positive cases have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Testing, which remains limited, saw a significant rise over the past week and current totals of the number of residents who have been tested stands at 29,000.

"Unfortunately, today’s significant increase in the number of people who have died leaves so many families in our communities facing unimaginable loss and grief. We join together as Angelenos to offer our condolences and prayers, along with our commitment to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, who has been briefing residents and the press on a daily basis throughout the pandemic.

"Though COVID-19 infects people of all ages, the majority of the people dying from COVID-19 are individuals over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Now more than ever, we must try to protect those most vulnerable by making it easy for them to take every precaution and safely stay home. This is the time for neighbors, friends, and families to make sure that those at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are able to easily remain in their homes with all their needs met. So, call and check in on your elderly neighbors, and when possible, safely drop off any supplies they may need while keeping your distance. These are tough times, but we are a caring LA County, and we will get through this together," she continued.

A rise in the number of positive cases was expected and is expected to continue through the coming week as Ferrer has explained that the goal is to get 10,000 residents tested per day.

The month of April, she maintains, is a crucial one for the city. "We knew we would see a corresponding increase in positive cases," she said on Friday, adding, "the next few weeks are going to be critically important but it’s our hope that the rate increase continues to be manageable and we don’t overwhelm our health care system."