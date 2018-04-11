Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Being Reviewed by L.A. District Attorney

The case was presented to the district attorney's office April 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The case was presented to the district attorney's office April 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No additional details were given.

The two-time Oscar winner and former star of Netflix's House of Cards has been accused of sexual assault by a number of men in the U.S. and England. Authorities in both countries have opened criminal investigations into the accusations.

In the subsequent fallout, Spacey was fired from the Netflix drama and replaced in Ridley Scott’s big-screen crime thriller All the Money in the World.

The first person to come forward with an allegation was Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey made sexual advances toward him in his New York apartment in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey responded to that with a highly controversial statement, and he has remained silent over subsequent allegations.