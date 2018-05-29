L.A. Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala Drafts John Legend, Arsenio Hall and George Lopez

The foundation welcomes co-hosts Hall and Lopez alongside performer Legend for its annual Blue Diamond Gala, scheduled for June 11 at Dodger Stadium.

Arsenio Hall and George Lopez have been drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation to co-host its fourth annual Blue Diamond Gala, June 11 at Dodger Stadium. Helping to make the night a home run will be John Legend, who will perform at the event, which will also feature food trucks, a "blue carpet" and other entertainment.

Proceeds from the gala will support the expansion of the foundation's programs — Dodgers Dreamfields and Dodger RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) — and help LADF reach its goal of building 50 baseball fields in underserved communities. The nonprofit has invested more than $21 million in the Los Angeles community in the form of direct programs and grants to local organizations.

“The Blue Diamond Gala is one of the most exciting nights of the year, and we know that Arsenio and George will make it even more memorable,” said Mark Walter, Dodgers owner and chairman of the foundation's board. “Our vision is for the foundation’s programs, including the 50th Dodgers Dreamfield that will be built with gala proceeds, to improve the lives of 10,000 children annually.”

This year's Blue Diamond Gala is being presented by the Los Angeles Dodgers Ownership Group, which includes Walter, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Todd Boehly, Robert “Bobby” Patton Jr. and Peter Guber. Serving as this year’s event chairs are Emily and Teddy Greenspan, Terri and Eric Holoman, William McMorrow, Stephanie and Nicholas Sandler, Sarah and Kurt Rappaport, Cindy Starrett and Allan Bates, and Renata and Ken Simril.

