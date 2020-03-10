L.A. Festival of Books and Food Bowl Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 25th Festival of Books, originally set for April, will now take place the weekend of Oct. 3-4 on the USC campus, while the 4th Food Bowl, previously set for May, will also be moved to the fall.

Another event is being postponed amid coronavirus fears.

The Los Angeles Times announced Tuesday that it has postponed its annual Festival of Books and Food Bowl events, set to take place in April and May, respectively.

The 25th Festival of Books will now be held the weekend of Oct. 3-4 on the USC campus. Meanwhile, the 4th Food Bowl, previously set for May, will also be moved to the fall, with its rescheduled dates still to be announced.

"Whenever we host the public at our events, we take health and safety seriously," the Times said in a statement. "As we make plans to host the Festival of Books and Food Bowl in the fall, we will continue to monitor developments with the coronavirus in Southern California, and cross-reference with any guests who may be traveling to Southern California from affected areas to participate in our events."

Honorees and winners of the Book Prizes, L.A.’s preeminent literary awards that honors notable authors, will be announced on April 17.

News of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books arrives shortly after the Tucson Festival of Books was also called off after more than 100 authors canceled their appearances due to the coronavirus.

The Festival of Books and Food Bowl mark the latest events to be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. Additional events that have been canceled or postponed so far include SXSW and the Game Developers Conference. SAG-AFTRA has also canceled in-person meetings due to coronavirus concerns. And Coachella and Stagecoach organizers are also in talks to move the festivals to October.

Concerns have risen across the country after more than 111,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide, with 3,800 deaths as of Monday. The U.S. had more than 500 cases as of Monday, including about 140 in New York's tri-state area and 20 cases in Los Angeles County. Several states, including California and New York, have declared a state of emergency due to the disease.