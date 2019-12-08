AWARDS L.A. Film Critics Association Awards Winners List (Updating) 10:07 AM PST 12/8/2019 by Lexy Perez FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Universal '1917' The Los Angeles Film Critics Association met on Sunday to determine their picks for the year's best in film. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Sunday met to determine their picks for the year's best in film. The group announced that voting had begun via Twitter early on Sunday morning. The Hollywood Reporter will update the winners list below as each category is announced. Best Picture: Runner-up: Director: Runner-up: Actor: Runner-up: Actress: Runner-up: Supporting Actor: Runner-up: Supporting Actress: Runner-up: Screenplay: Runner-up: Documentary: Runner-up: Animation: Runner-up: Foreign-language: Editing: Runner-up: Production Design: Runner-up: Music/Score: Dan Levy, I Lost My Body Runner-up: Thomas Newman, 1917 Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics Runner-up: Roger Deakins, 1917 Career Achievement Award: Elaine May Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: New Generation: Special Citation: FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lexy Perez lexy.perez@thr.com LexyJPerez