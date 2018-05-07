L.A. Handbag Line Cult Gaia Steps Into Shoes

From the designer of the bamboo Ark bag.

Net-a-Porter is launching an exclusive shoe collaboration with the designer behind Cult Gaia.

Known for its best-selling bamboo Ark bag, loved by Michelle Williams, Jessica Alba and more, Cult Gaia will offer 11 shoe styles that translate the bags’ design codes to the feet. The sandals, slippers and heels—$225 to $350—feature geometric motifs, wicker details and bamboo heels.

Chrissy Teigen and Emma Roberts have also sported the brand’s famous half-moon shaped clutches.

"Shoes are a natural progression for our brand," said Larian. "When Net-a-Porter approached us, it felt serendipitous."

Last year, the brand opened a pop up shop on Melrose Place to offer its fall and resort collections to holiday shoppers.