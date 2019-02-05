L.A. Italia Fest to Honor Andy Garcia and Franco Nero With Legend Awards

The festival will open on Feb. 17 with a tribute to the two actors.

The L.A. Italia fest, which celebrates all things Italian and Italian-American, is set to honor actors Andy Garcia and Franco Nero with lifetime achievement awards.

The two men will be given the festival’s Legend Awards, to acknowledge significant contributions made in global cinema.

The festival will pay tribute to the careers of Garcia and Nero at its opening night ceremonies in Hollywood on Feb. 17.

Cuban-American actor Andy Garcia has played numerous Italian American characters throughout his career. He was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as Victor Corleone in The Godfather Part III. He recently starred in Mamma Mia 2 and The Mule.

Franco Nero came to prominence starring as the lead character in Sergio Corbucci’s 1966 Spaghetti Western Django. The Parma-born actor has appeared in more than 200 film and TV series throughout his long career, working with directors including John Huston, Luis Bunuel, Elio Petri, Marco Bellocchio, Rainer Werner Fassbiner, Sergey Bondarchuk. He made a cameo in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, which was inspired by the original film.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the world premiere of Amazing Leonardo. And Adam McKay and Matteo Rovero will be honored as directors of the year.

Mario Martone’s Capri-Revolution, which debuted in Venice, will have its American premiere at the festival.

And the film Lucania will also have its world premiere, in celebration of 2019 as the year of Matera, European Capital of Culture. Lucania was directed by Gigi Roccati and produced by Pilar Saavedra Perrotta, Manfredi Saavedra and Giovanni Capalbo.

Matera, Basicilata is the region in Italy where Francis Ford Coppola’s family originally came from. It is rich in filming locations and has hosted films including Wonder Woman, The Passion of the Christ, Mary Magdalene, Three Brothers, and Night Sun, among many others.

The 2019 L.A. Italia Film Festival takes place the week before the Academy Awards, Feb. 17-23. Produced by the Capri in the World Institute, it is supported by Mibac and ITA, alongside Intesa Sanpaolo, Siae and Rainbow.