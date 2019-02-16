L.A. Italia Fest to Honor Songwriter Diane Warren With Humanitarian Award (Exclusive)

The iconic musician is nominated for an Academy Award this year for her ‘RBG’ song, “I’ll Fight.”

Diane Warren is set to receive the L.A. Italia Humanitarian Award for her Academy Award-nominated song “I’ll Fight,” from the documentary RBG directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, performed by Jennifer Hudson. She will receive the award Sunday night at the festival's opening ceremonies.

In “I’ll Fight,” Warren pays homage to the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her fight for gender equality and civil rights. Warren aimed to honor the fierce dedication and groundbreaking career of RGB with lyrics including: “So I'll fight, fight that war for you; I'll fight, stand and defend you; Take your side, that's what I'm here to do; I'll be there to be strong; Oh I'll keep on, keep on the fight.”

“I’ll Fight” marks Warren’s 10th Oscar nomination for best original song. She was first nominated in 1988 for the song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” with Albert Hammond for the film Mannequin. Warren has previously won a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and three consecutive Billboard Music Awards for Songwriter of the Year.

As previously announced, this year’s L.A. Italia Fest is dedicated to Francis Ford Coppola in light of his upcoming 80th birthday. The festival will also honor Bernardo Bertolucci and the Taviani Bros. with special screenings at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.

Actors Andy Garcia and Franco Nero will receive the L.A. Italia Legend Awards at the opening night ceremony after the world premiere of the film Amazing Leonardo. The new biopic from Jesus Garces Lambert aims to show a new understanding of the Renaissance genius.

Sopranos actors Michael Imperioli and Joe Pantoliano will be honored in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the hit HBO show.

Academy Award-nominated director Florian Von Donnersmarck will receive the festival’s award for best foreign language film for Never Look Away. And nominees Alan Murray, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder and Dean Zupancic (Best Sound Editor and Sound Mixers) will be honored for their work on A Star is Born.

This year’s festival will show a huge mix of new and upcoming Italian films in the week leading up to the Academy Awards.

Programming highlights include Alessandro Genovesi’s When Mom is Away, Gabriele De Luca’s Thanks!, Claudio Insegno’s And Suddenly It’s Evening, Fabio Resinaro’s Dolceroma, Gigi Roccati’s Lucania: Land, Blood and Magic, and the world premiere of Igor Maltagiati’s Everything’s Going Smooth.

There will be several U.S. premieres including Mario Martone’s Venice picture Capri-Revolution and Edoardo De Angelis’ Rome winner The Vice of Hope. Other U.S. debuts include Volfango De Biasi’s None Like Us, Eros Puglielli’s Copperman, Maximiliano Hernando Bruno’s Red, Giovanni Veronesi’s The King’s Musketeers and Antonello Grimaldi’s Friends Will Be Friends.

The festival will also include a strong TV showcase this year, including top-rated series Sons of Ndrangheta from Giacomo Campiotti and Mia from Riccardo Donna. Documentaries include Palladio: The Power of Architecture from Giacomo Gatti, Mathera by Dino Salinaro and Francesco Invernizzi, and Theater at Work from Massimiliano Pacifico.

The 14th annual L.A. Italia fest runs from Feb. 17-Feb. 23. Events are free and open to the public.