L.A. Marketing Exec's Influencer Daughter Breaks Silence Amid College Cheating Scam

Lilia Buckingham, the teenage daughter of marketing CEO Jane Buckingham, broke her silence on Twitter on Wednesday, while her older brother Jack Buckingham deleted his Twitter account.

The daughter of Jane Buckingham, one of the 40 individuals charged in a nationwide college entrance cheating scandal, has broken her silence on Twitter.

Lilia Buckingham, a high school sophomore and daughter of the marketing maven, wrote on Twitter, “hello beautiful people. thank u for your support. i love u all.” She added, “i love my friends.”

Lilia Buckingham will graduate from Los Angeles’ Harvard-Westlake School in 2021, according to the school’s paper. Her mother Jane, founder of firm Trendera, was charged on Tuesday along with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin in a college exam cheating scandal, investigated by the F.B.I. under the name "Operation Varsity Blues."

Jane Buckingham is accused of paying $50,000 for an ACT proctor to take the test in place of her older son, Jack, in July 2018. The scheme involved sending a handwriting sample to the consultant. Their mother also discussed wanting to do the same thing with her daughter Lilia because she is “not a great test taker,” according to the indictment, which recorded conversations with Jane Buckingham.

"It remains to be seen if we charge any students," Andrew Lelling U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, said during a media conference.

Jack deleted his account @jackb_32, which Lilia followed, where he mainly posted about sports, on Wednesday after 5 p.m. He had responded to a screenshot of the indictment with the comment, "Ah."

On Wednesday, Lilia became active on Twitter, retweeting a Spongebob meme and a post from Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton in support of LGBTQ marriage equality.

The influencer has 1.4 million followers on Instagram (though she recently set it to private) and has previously dated actor Jaeden Lieberher, who had roles in Aloha, It and The Lodge. Lilia also has acting experience with credits on Dirt, Total Eclipse and a 2012 appearance on Modern Family. Her upcoming film Spring Breakaway is set to release on April 19. She’s also close friends with influencer Annie LeBlanc and Anna Cathcart, who stars as little sister Kitty in Netflix hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Cathcart wrote on Instagram in February, "my love for food is almost as strong as my love for these two," referring to LeBlanc and Buckingham.

In 2013, Jane Buckingham wrote an article for the Huffington Post titled "Four Seconds of Fame" that detailed Lilia's rise to stardom and how she gained 10,000 followers in two weeks at age nine.

"My daughter got 'famous.' Well, lets be clear, not famous, just... Internet famous," Buckingham wrote of fan pages about her daughter. "Today, tweens, and frankly all of us, are looking for cues of what to pay attention to. ... We suggested that she could create a new account, keep it private, and accept only her close friend. But she decided not to. As she said, 'I think I’m too addicted to it, I don’t need it or want it.' There was no better lesson we could have taught her, or ourselves."

Jack is also involved in media in that he hosted a podcast with Brice Lourd from July to October 2018 called The BasketPod, available on iTunes. The podcast's Twitter bio reads, “just two 17 year old guys trying to have some fun and spread their knowledge on the sport they love.”

hello beautiful people. thank u for your support. i love u all — lilia buckingham☆ (@BuckinghamLilia) March 13, 2019