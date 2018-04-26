L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Proposes Gondola for Dodger Stadium

Courtesy of The Office of Mayor Garcetti

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has released renderings of a proposed gondola that would run from Union Station to Dodger Stadium.

Garcetti announced the proposed gondola Thursday morning at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority meeting. A company known as Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC, which was founded by Drew McCourt — the son of former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt — would reportedly pay a portion of the estimated $125 million cost.

Each Gondola ride to Chavez Ravinewould take about five minutes. Garcetti says the system could be running by opening day in 2022.

In a statement the Dodgers called the idea “an important and innovative project.”