L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Proposes Gondola for Dodger Stadium

10:27 AM PDT 4/26/2018 by Peter Kiefer

Courtesy of The Office of Mayor Garcetti

The system could be running by opening day in 2022.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has released renderings of a proposed gondola that would run from Union Station to Dodger Stadium.

Garcetti announced the proposed gondola Thursday morning at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority meeting. A company known as Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC, which was founded by Drew McCourt — the son of former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt — would reportedly pay a portion of the estimated $125 million cost.

Each Gondola ride to Chavez Ravinewould take about five minutes. Garcetti says the system could be running by opening day in 2022.

In a statement the Dodgers called the idea “an important and innovative project.” 

comments powered by Disqus