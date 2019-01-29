L.A. Philanthropists Open Health and Wellness Center With Prince Charles

Together with the Prince of Wales, the founders of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. debut The Prince’s Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme in Scotland.

In Los Angeles, Hollywood plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu and his wife, Christine Chiu, are noted supporters of charitable endeavors in health, human services and the arts, from Children Mending Hearts to The Music Center and Ghetto Film School.

Now the philanthropists — founders of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. and the Anti-Aging Institute of Regenerative Medicine in Beverly Hills — are extending their goodwill across the pond, with the official opening of The Prince’s Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme on Tuesday, Jan. 22, in the town of Cumnock in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Situated on the 18th century estate of Dumfries House (home to the largest collection of Thomas Chippendale’s works), the new center will provide holistic services to the surrounding community, which suffers from an unemployment rate of more than 25 percent.

“When Prince Charles invited us to become involved with his vision at Dumfries House, it was a very compelling opportunity to not only help the community, but to see how much good could be done with the full arsenal of traditional, holistic, herbal, homeopathic, and naturopathic medicines and therapies,” says Dr. Chiu, an advocate for alternative treatments alongside traditional medicine (case in point: he recommends homeopathic medication arnica and the herbal medication bromelain to surgery patients in recovery).

Health and wellness issues such as obesity, depression, women’s health issues and isolation of the elderly will be addressed by the center’s programs.

“A longtime friend and patron of HRH and The Prince's Foundation initiated the project and we came on board to complete it,” explains Christine Chiu. In addition to underwriting the entire cost to run the center annually, the Chius also sponsored the build for two additional treatment lodges, named after their infant son, Gabriel Christian Chiu III.

Dr. Chiu intends to work alongside Prince Charles’ personal physician and the staff of guest and local practitioners and researchers to continue to develop the center’s offerings, eventually scaling the program for other underprivileged communities, he says.

Meanwhile, Christine Chiu, a noted collector of couture, has also hinted at another potential U.K.-based project in the works. “HRH Prince Charles, his executives and I have had very recent talks about the need to preserve and revitalize the textiles industry and to pass on the skills set, craftsmanship and artistry in dressmaking. This of course is very much up my alley and I hope to be able to announce an exciting program soon.”