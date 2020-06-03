L.A. Pride Organizers Plan Protest in Solidarity With Black Community

Christopher Street West, the nonprofit behind L.A. Pride, had previously postponed its typical in-person June events due to COVID-19.

The organizers behind the L.A. Pride Parade and Festival are organizing a protest in solidarity with the black community after the deaths of several unarmed black individuals prompted protests nationwide.

Christopher Street West, the nonprofit behind L.A. Pride, had previously postponed its typical in-person June events due to the health risks as a result of COVID-19. But on Wednesday, the organization announced that "we have decided to peacefully assemble a protest in Hollywood, where the first ever permitted Pride Parade took place, in solidarity with the black community." The protest is scheduled for Sunday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland.

Organizers note that the goals of current protests against continued police brutality parallel those of LGBT organizers decades ago: "50 years ago, Christopher Street West (CSW) took to the streets of Hollywood Boulevard to peacefully protest against policy brutality and oppression," the announcement states, "We feel that it is our moral imperative to honor the legacies of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who bravely led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and joining the fight for meaningful and long-lasting reform."

Organizers stressed that the California Public Health Department is encouraging face coverings at large public gatherings.

CSW's protest will join many others across Los Angeles County that have been organized in response to the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. While some of these gatherings have turned violent amid confrontations with police and involved looting, many on Tuesday in the Windsor Square neighborhood, downtown L.A. and Hollywood were largely peaceful.

Read the full announcement below.