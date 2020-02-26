L.A. Radio Host Big Boy Signs With ICM Partners

He hosts the city's top-rated morning show, "Big Boy's Neighborhood," on FM 92.3.

Longtime Los Angeles radio host Big Boy has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Nicknamed "The Voice of L.A.," he hosts the city's top-rated morning show, Big Boy's Neighborhood, which is available on KRRL Real 92.3, iHeartRadio.com, nationwide via syndication and on FUSE TV. Before that, he hosted the morning show on L.A.'s KPWR Power 106 from 1997 to 2015, the same year he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

In recent years Big Boy has gone digital. His BigBoyTV YouTube channel has generated more than 147 million views and 720,000 subscribers, and he has launched the podcasts Big Boy on Demand, Big Boy Uncut and Big Boy's Fully Loaded. His voice also can be heard on the in-game radio in Grand Theft Auto V.

Onscreen, the documentary Off Air w/ Big Boy, his interview with Snoop Dogg, screened this week at the Pan-African Film & Arts Festival, and he has made cameo appearances in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, The Longest Yard, Charlie's Angels 2 and recurred or co-starred on CBS' The Talk, Love and Hip Hop, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Entourage and Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo.

In 2011 he published the autobiography An XL Life: Staying Big at Half the Size, which recounts his life-saving weight loss from 510 pounds. Big Boy also advocates for Ida's Son Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families dealing with the loss of a child.

Big Boy has won Personality of the Year four times at the Radio Music Awards and eight times from Radio and Records magazine, and he is a rare three-time recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Award.