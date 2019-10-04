L.A. Retrospective, Celebrations Planned for Lina Wertmuller

Wertmuller, the first female Oscar-nominated best director, will be honored with both an honorary Oscar and a star on the Walk of Fame this month.

Lina Wertmuller, the director and writer of films including The Seduction of Mimi, Love and Anarchy and Swept Away, is finally being celebrated stateside for her landmark career, beginning with a series of events this month in Los Angeles.

The Italian filmmaker was the first woman to ever receive an Academy Award nomination for best director in 1976 for her classic film Seven Beauties. The film received four nominations total, including best original screenplay for Wertmuller, best foreign language film, and best actor for Giancarlo Giannini.

In the ensuing four decades, only four other women have been nominated for best director: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow and Greta Gerwig; with only Bigelow taking home the prize.

Wertmuller will be feted in a series of L.A. events spearheaded by the Capri in the World Institute in association with MIBACT, SIAE and Italy’s Basilicata Region, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Italy and the Italian Institute of Culture in Los Angeles.

The activities will kickoff on Oct. 26 with the American premiere of her first film, The Basilisks, at the TCL Chinese Theatre, followed by a gala dinner celebration.

On Oct. 27 she will receive the honorary Oscar at the 11th Annual Governors Awards.

And on Oct. 28, she will receive the 2,679th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian and Pascal Vicedomini, Secretary General of the Capri in the World Institute, will be on hand to honor her at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

The film retrospective will continue that evening with screenings of Up to Date and Francesca and Nunziata. Additional screenings and events are being planned for Wertmuller.

“We are delighted that at 91 years old, Lina is finally being afforded the ultimate recognition by the Academy with an Honorary Oscar, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for her Walk of Fame Star and by the motion picture industry to which she has dedicated her life,” said Vicedomini of the festivities.

“We heartily thank the Hollywood community for truly rolling out the red carpet for this amazing, talented filmmaker who was a pioneer for women behind the camera,” he continued. “She has given so much to the world of cinema and to moviegoers around the globe.”