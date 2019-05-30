L.A. Screenings: 'Bluff City Law,' 'Bless the Harts' Sell to Rogers Media

Rival Corus Entertainment bought seven new series from Hollywood studios during its recent Hollywood shopping expedition, including 'Carol's Second Act' and 'Prodigal Son.'

Canada's Rogers Media and Corus Entertainment have unveiled their Los Angeles screenings new series buys, which will now be touted to Canadian advertisers at local Upfronts presentations in Toronto.

After rotating screenings of U.S. network pilots on studio lots, Rogers picked up for its City network the Four Weddings and a Funeral series from MGM Television and Universal Television, the 20th Century Fox comedy Perfect Harmony, and the ABC Studios chuckler Mixed-ish.

Other rookie series acquisitions include the Jimmy Smits-starrer Bluff City Law from Universal Television and the Bless the Harts animated comedy from 20th Century Television and Fox Entertainment. Rogers also picked up the Chicago franchise (Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med) from rival Corus Entertainment, which itself acquired seven new American series for its Global TV network.

Those include package buying with CBS Television Studios for the Patricia Heaton comedy Carol's Second Act, the psychological mystery Evil and the single camera comedy The Unicorn.

Corus also picked up the Fox serial killer drama Prodigal Son, a co-production between Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment, in addition to Tiffany Haddish's Kids Say the Darndest Things variety show and Tamron Hall's daytime talk show.

Corus also wrested the 11th and final season of Modern Family from Rogers, where the blended family comedy was a perennial hit on City.

Facing strong local competition from Netflix and TV ad revenue declines, both Rogers and Corus are also playing catch-up with Bell Media, whose CTV network continues to wear the Canadian primetime ratings crown.

Unlike other foreign buyers, the Canadians buy on the hop during their annual Hollywood shopping expedition before rushing back to Toronto to unveil their fall primetime schedules to local advertisers. European broadcasters, by contrast, window-shop at the L.A. screenings before buying new U.S. shows later this summer.