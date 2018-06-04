L.A. Screenings: 'FBI,' 'New Amsterdam' Sell to Corus

The Canadian broadcaster also picked up four comedies, including Amy Poehler's 'I Feel Bad' and 'Abby's' after shopping for rookie and returning series in Hollywood.

Canadian broadcaster Corus Entertainment has unveiled its package buying at the recent Los Angeles Screenings after picking up dramas and comedies from CBS Television Studios and NBC sibling Universal Television during its annual Hollywood shopping expedition.

Corus, which runs Canada's Global TV network, picked up CBS' Dick Wolf drama FBI, a co-production from Universal TV and CBS Television Studios that stars Missy Peregrym and Jeremy Sisto, and the medical drama New Amsterdam from Universal TV.

Unveiling its fall 2018 campaign Wednesday in Toronto, Corus also bought the CBS Television Studios comedies The Neighborhood and Happy Together, which stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West. And Corus filled its basket with the Universal Television comedies I Feel Bad and Abby's, a midseason sitcom from the producers of The Good Place that stars Natalie Morales and Neil Flynn.

Global TV will also air ABC's Dancing With the Stars: Juniors spinoff series from BBC Worldwide Television.

Unlike other foreign buyers, the Canadians buy on the hop during their annual Hollywood shopping expedition before rushing back to Toronto to unveil their fall primetime schedules at their own upfront presentations in early June. European broadcasters, by contrast, can window-shop at the Los Angeles Screenings before buying new U.S. shows later this summer.

The new American shows picked up by Corus join a returning U.S. series lineup on Global TV that includes 9-I-I, Bull, the NCIS franchise, Seal Team and The Good Place.