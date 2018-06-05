L.A. Screenings: 'Manifest,' 'A Million Little Things' Sell to Rogers Media

The Canadian broadcaster also added the 'Murphy Brown' and 'Twilight Zone' reboots to its City schedule.

Canada's Rogers Media has unveiled its Los Angeles Screenings new series buys, led by pick-ups of NBC's James Roday and David Giuntoli dramedy A Million Little Things and the mystery thriller Manifest.

Rogers also bought during its Hollywood shopping expedition reboots, nameley CBS' Murphy Brown and Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone. And City nabbed the second season of Fox's Marvel drama The Gifted after the first season ran on top-rated CTV, The Cool Kids, which stars David and Vicki Lawrence on Fox, and ABC's Single Parents for Wednesday nights.

As Rogers did its usual package buying with 20th Century Fox via an output deal, City landed Fox's The Simpsons for Sunday nights after the popular animated comedy ran on rival Global TV, and the Rel scripted comedy.

Other new buys include MGM Television's The World's Best reality series from Mark Burnett and Mark Darnell.

Unlike other foreign buyers, the Canadians buy on the hop during their annual Hollywood shopping expedition before rushing back to Toronto to unveil their fall primetime schedules at their own upfront presentations in early June.

European networks, by contrast, can window-shop at the Los Angeles Screenings before buying new U.S. shows later this summer.

The new U.S. shows on City join a returning series lineup that includes Mom, Lethal Weapon, Modern Family, Black-ish and Hell's Kitchen.