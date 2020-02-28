L.A. Sheriff's Dept. Probes Claim That Deputies Shared Gruesome Kobe Crash Pictures

The NBA legend and his teenage daughter were among nine killed when their helicopter crashed Jan. 26.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is looking into allegations that at least one deputy shared gruesome photos of the crash site where Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed last month, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, cell phone pictures from the site were allegedly shared, both within the department and at least once in public. The sheriff's department declined to address any specifics about the allegations other than to confirm they were being probed.

Bryant and his teenage daughter were killed when their helicopter crashed Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

His death, along with the eight others, rippled throughout the sports and entertainment worlds.

A celebration of life for Bryant and his daughter was held at Staples Center on Monday. Some 20,000 people attended and the service was televised live on multiple networks.