The Fallout of Operation Varsity Blues: L.A. Students Speak

Students from private schools and at USC discuss the aftermath: "There is a divide between those who worked and those who floated their way here."

Since March 12, Operation Varsity Blues (in which the FBI charged several L.A. parents who allegedly paid or bribed their private-school kids' way into colleges) has been one of the biggest scandals to upset education recently. Varsity Blues sparked debates about the corruption of privilege. But for many private schools, college admissions have always been scandalous.

From made-to-order Belgian waffles at cafeterias to high-school birthday parties on yachts, to fundraising performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, L.A. private schools have long been a stereotype of the success of the wealthy and well-connected — especially when it comes to children getting into colleges.

The pressure to get into a top 25 school, coming from an L.A. college prep school, is intense. At schools like these, acceptance letters to elite colleges acted as social currency for parents and students while student-made spreadsheets of who-got-in-where floated around senior year. This creates a lot of tension, but surprisingly even more drama for parents.

“Some parents purposefully refused to talk to other parents, even if they were good friends, when other people’s kids got into a school over their own kid,” says Alejandro Campillo, a current student at Yale University and an alumnus of a private school in LA.

After the FBI investigation of families at these schools hit the L.A. suburbs, things got awkward. Students, faculty and alumni tried to put the pieces together based on parents named in the Varsity Blues report. On the day that the scandal broke, one student found out that her parents were named in the affidavit for getting her older sibling into USC the year before.

“People were definitely talking about who they knew that was involved and how they were affected by the scandal,” said Sydney Pizer, a senior at the time and now an incoming freshman at Georgetown University. “But I think the conversation was more about how wrong it was, instead of purely salacious gossip.”

Many seniors were anxious to see if the scandal implicating schoolmates would retroactively affect their college acceptances, and if not, what it would mean for their school’s reputation. “There was a general vibe of hopelessness amid the incoming college decisions,” says Douglas Kerner, a high school senior at the time. “It felt like because the actions of a few people, that all of our hard work would be compromised."

It seemed to many students that cheating has gone on for years at these schools on a smaller, more personal scale. “Parents would do a lot of things from giving their kids extra time for tests to literally asking teachers to change grades and basically attempting to fire teachers who didn’t give their kids good grades,” says Ty Frost, a student at Tulane University and alumnus of an L.A. private school. Buckley School in Sherman Oaks is a prime example of parental influence taken too far, when last year the grades of board members' children were inflated by the headmaster, who has since exited the post.

Since March, some private schools in the L.A. area have implemented mandatory integrity assemblies and meetings into the college counseling process. These focus on emphasizing personal achievements and steering clear of cheating.

At USC, the eye of the storm in the wake of the scandal, many current students openly voice their displeasure.

“On campus, there is a palpable divide between those who worked their way here and those who floated their way there,” says Spencer Straus, a freshman in the same dorm as social-media influencer Olivia Jade, whose parents Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying an admissions fixer $500,000. “I think this is going to have a big impact on campus culture,” Straus adds.