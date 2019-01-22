L.A. Teachers Strike Ends With Tentative Deal

Los Angeles school officials and the union reached a tentative deal Tuesday that will allow teachers to return to work Wednesday.

Contentious contract negotiations have resulted in a tentative deal between Los Angeles school officials and the teachers union that will allow striking educators to return to classrooms on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the deal Tuesday. He says it requires the approval of the teachers and the Board of Education.

Tens of thousands of members of United Teachers Los Angeles walked off the job Jan. 14 for the first time in 30 years.

Schools stayed open, staffed by a skeleton crew of substitute teachers and administrators.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is projecting a half-billion-dollar deficit this budget year and has billions obligated for pension payments and health coverage for retired teachers.